Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 1 point. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 33.76 points, or 0.7%, to 4,667.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,754.69.
The Nasdaq fell 269.62 points, or 1.7%, to 15,517.37.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.50 points, or 2.3%, to 2,220.21.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 129.02 points, or 2.8%.
The Dow is up 1,174.61 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 431.90 points, or 2.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 60.90 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 911.38 points, or 24.3%.
The Dow is up 5,148.21 points, or 16.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,629.09 points, or 20.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 245.35 points, or 12.4%.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.