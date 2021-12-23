Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, leaving major indexes with solid gains in this holiday-shortened week.
The S&P 500 closed at another record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. Technology companies and retailers did especially well, while safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities lagged behind.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 29.23 points, or 0.6%, to 4,725.79.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.67 points, or 0.6%, to 35,950.56.
The Nasdaq rose 131.48 points, or 0.8%, to 15,653.37.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.67 points, or 0.9%, to 2,241.58.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 105.15 points, or 2.3%.
The Dow is up 585.12 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 483.69 points, or 3.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 67.65 points, or 3.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 969.72 points, or 25.8%.
The Dow is up 5,344.08 points, or 17.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,765.09 points, or 21.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 266.72 points, or 13.5%.
