Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street Monday after recouping much of an early slide.
Technology stocks bounced back after leading the market lower in the morning. Losses for industrial companies and banks were partly offset by gains in health care companies. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. The Nasdaq rose slightly.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.74 points, or 0.1%, to 4,670.29.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.79 points, or 0.4%, to 36,068.87.
The Nasdaq rose 6.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,942.83.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.66 points, or 0.4%, to 2,171.15.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 95.89 points, or 2%.
The Dow is down 269.43 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 702.14 points, or 4.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 74.16 points, or 3.3%.
