Wall Street closed higher Monday, but still logged its worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic. The market closed a tumultuous January wracked by worries that imminent interest-rate hikes will make everything in markets more challenging.
The S&P 500 is down 5.9% since setting a record exactly four weeks ago. It lost 5.3% this month, the worst since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it hit bottom after the pandemic shut down the global economy.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 83.70 points, or 1.9%, to 4,515.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406.39 points, or 1.2%, to 35,131.86.
The Nasdaq rose 469.31 points, or 3.4%, to 14,239.88.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 59.94 points, or 3%, to 2,028.45
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 250.63 points, or 5.3%.
The Dow is down 1,206.44 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,405.09 points, or 9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 216.86 points, or 9.7%.
