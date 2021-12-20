Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy.
The S&P 500 fell its third straight drop. The decline followed similar drops across Europe and Asia.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 52.62 points, or 1.1%, to 4,568.02.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 433.28 points, or 1.2%, to 34,932.16.
The Nasdaq fell 188.74 points, or 1.2%, to 14,980.94.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.06 points, or 1.6%, to 2,139.87.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 811.95 points, or 21.6%.
The Dow is up 4,325.68 points, or 14.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,092.66 points, or 16.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 165.02 points, or 8.4%.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.