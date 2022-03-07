Stocks had their biggest drop in more than a year Monday after another big leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy.
The S&P 500 sank 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia. Overseas markets also fell, taking their cue from oil’s movements.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now down 20% from its November peak, putting it in a bear market. The benchmark S&P 500 is down a more modest 12.4% from the all-time high it set in early January,
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 127.78 points, or 3%, to 4,201.09.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 797.42 points, or 2.4%, to 32,817.38.
The Nasdaq fell 482.48 points, or 3.6%, to 12,830.96.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 49.57 points, or 2.5%, to 1,951.33.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 565.09 points, or 11.9%.
The Dow is down 3,520.92 points, or 9.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,814.01 points, or 18%.
The Russell 2000 is down 293.99 points, or 13.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.