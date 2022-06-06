U.S. stocks ticked higher Monday as Wall Street keeps wrestling with whether the economy will successfully avoid a recession amid rising interest rates and high inflation.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher. Both started the day with even bigger gains, following up on strength across European and Asian markets after China relaxed some tough anti-COVID measures. But stocks fell back a bit as Treasury yields continued to climb, putting downward pressure on stocks.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set interest rates on mortgages and other loans, jumped back above 3%.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 12.89 points, or 0.3%, to 4,121.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,915.78.
The Nasdaq rose 48.64 points, or 0.4%, to 12,061.37.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.83 points, or 0.4%, to 1,889.89.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 644.75 points, or 13.5%.
The Dow is down 3,422.52 points, or 9.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,583.60 points, or 22.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 355.43 points, or 15.8%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.