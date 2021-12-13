Stocks pulled back below their recent record levels on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slowed down following its best week since February.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. Technology, energy and travel-related companies had some of the biggest losses.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 43.05 points, or 0.9%, to 4,668.97.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 320.04 points, or 0.9%, to 35,650.95.
The Nasdaq fell 217.32 points, or 1.4%, to 15,413.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.31 points, or 1.4%, to 2,180.50.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 912.90 points, or 24.3%.
The Dow is up 5,044.47 points, or 16.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,525 points, or 19.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 205.64 points, or 10.4%.
