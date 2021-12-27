Wall Street made steady gains Monday, enough to mark another record high for the S&P 500 index. Trading was muted as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, led by more gains in big technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia. Energy companies also did well as prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 65.40 points, or 1.4%, to 4,791.19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 351.82 points, or 1%, to 36,302.38.
The Nasdaq rose 217.89 points, or 1.4%, to 15,871.26.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.88 points, or 0.9%, to 2,261.46.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 1,035.12 points, or 27.6%.
The Dow is up 5,659.90 points, or 18.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,982.98 points, or 23.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 286.60 points, or 14.5%.
