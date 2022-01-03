Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Every major index made gains. Apple rose and closed just below a market capitalization of $3 trillion, after briefly trading slightly above that level. Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 30.38 points, or 0.6%, to 4,796.56.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.76 points, or 0.7%, to 36,585.06.
The Nasdaq rose 187.83 points, or 1.2%, to 15,832.80.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 27.24 points, or 1.2%, to 2,272.56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.