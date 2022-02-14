Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened geopolitical tensions over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border.
Financial, health care and energy companies were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 16.97 points, or 0.4%, to 4,401.67.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.5%, to 34,566.17.
The Nasdaq fell 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,790.92.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.36 points, or 0.5%, to 2,020.79.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 364.51 points, or 7.6%.
The Dow is down 1,772.13 points, or 4.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,854.05 points, or 11.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 224.53 points, or 10%.
