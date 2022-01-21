Stocks fell for a fourth straight day on Wall Street Friday, and the S&P 500 finished its worst week since March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic in the U.S. sparked a bear market.
All of the sectors in the S&P 500 fell except consumer staples. A big drop in Netflix shares sent communications stocks sharply lower.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 84.79 points, or 1.9%, to 4,397.94.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 450.02 points, or 1.3%, to 34,265.37.
The Nasdaq fell 385.10 points, or 2.7%, to 13,768.92.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.12 points, or 1.8%, to 1,987.92.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 264.91 points, or 5.7%.
The Dow is down 1,646.44 points, or 4.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,124.83 points, or 7.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 174.54 points, or 8.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 368.24 points, or 7.7%.
The Dow is down 2,072.93 points, or 5.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,876,05 points, or 12%.
The Russell 2000 is down 257.39 points, or 11.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.