A turbulent week for markets ended with a late burst of buying Friday, breaking a three-week losing streak and giving major indexes their biggest gains of the year.
The late surge for stocks followed several days of sudden moves up and down throughout the week. Markets have been jittery as investors try to anticipate how aggressively the Federal Reserve will move to withdraw its economic stimulus and raise interest rates to fight inflation.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 105.34 points, or 2.4%, to 4,431.85.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 564.69 points, or 1.7%, to 34,725.47.
The Nasdaq rose 417.79 points, or 3.1%, to 13,770.57.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.22 points, or 1.9%, to 1,968.51.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 33.91 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 460.10 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1.65 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 19.41 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 334.33 points, or 7%.
The Dow is down 1,612.83 points, or 4.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,874.40 points, or 12%.
The Russell 2000 is down 276.80 points, or 12.3%.
