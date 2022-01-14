A late-afternoon recovery in technology stocks helped erase most of the market’s losses Friday, but it wasn’t enough to keep major indexes from logging their second losing week in a row.
The S&P 500 snuck back into the green in the last few minutes of trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose, while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 3.82 points, or 0.1%, to 4,662.85.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points, or 0.6%, to 35,911.81.
The Nasdaq rose 86.94 points, or 0.6%, to 14,893.75.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.02 points, or 0.1%, to 2,162.46.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 14.18 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 319.85 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 42.15 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 17.35 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 103.33 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is down 426.49 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 751.22 points, or 4.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 82.86 points, or 3.7%.
