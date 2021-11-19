Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points.
The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. A choppy several days of trading left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for the week and the Dow lower.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.58 points, or 0.1%, to 4,697.96.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 268.97 points, or 0.7%, to 35,601.98.
The Nasdaq rose 63.73 points, or 0.4%, to 16,057.44.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.43 points, or 0.9%, to 2,343.16.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 15.11 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 498.33 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 196.48 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 68.62 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 941.89 points, or 25.1%.
The Dow is up 4,995.50 points, or 16.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,169.16 points, or 24.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 368.31 points, or 18.6%.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.