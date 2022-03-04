Wall Street fell again Friday as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market couldn't pull investors’ focus off their worries about Russia's war on Ukraine.
The S&P 500 lost 0.8%. Stocks in Europe suffered even sharper losses after Russian troops seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the biggest in Europe.
Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 34.62 points, or 0.8%, to 4,328.87.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.86 points, or 0.5%, to 33,614.80.
The Nasdaq fell 224.50 points, or 1.7%, to 13,313.44.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.51 points, or 1.6%, to 2,000.90.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 55.78 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow is down 443.95 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 381.19 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 40.03 points, or 2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 437.31 points, or 9.2%.
The Dow is down 2,723.50 points, or 7.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,331.53 points, or 14.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 244.41 points, or 10.9%.
