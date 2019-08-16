On Friday, volunteer dental veterinarians and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium staff gathered to work on Kirana the Sumatran tiger, who needed to have a complicated crown-root fracture and a periodontal defect tended to. The 4-year-old Kirana, born at Point Defiance, tips the scale at 197 pounds and loves chunks of meat and frozen treats made with chicken. Squirrels, take note: Staff members say Kirana, not surprisingly, is a great hunter. She's been taught to stand still so staff can check her health but for this procedure she was completely anesthetized.
