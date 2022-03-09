In a Pacific Northwest Ballet studio on a bright winter afternoon, a lift is being born. Choreographer Robyn Mineko Williams watches intently from behind her mask as three pairs of PNB dancers work out the details of an elaborate, spiraling movement. A man lifts a woman in arabesque, she straightens midair into a briefly flat plane, swoops around his neck with her head swinging toward the floor, and, somehow, effortlessly arrives back upright again
— a short, miraculous flight. It’s bumpy at first, as the couples play with tweaks to the movement. But suddenly, there it is: something beautiful that wasn’t there before.
Williams, a Chicago-based dancemaker who made her PNB debut with “The Trees The Trees” in 2019, said in a telephone interview that her choreography “comes to life with the dancers” through collaboration. “They’re interpreting everything, they’re finding the connections in the partnering,” she said. She spends a lot of time just watching the dancers, “observing their chemistries and their tendencies, seeing how they work.” Even seeing what they do while on a five-minute break, she said, is informative. In the studio, she doesn’t begin leading the rehearsal at the allotted start time; instead, she observes as the dancers practice what they learned the previous day, eventually slipping to center floor to join them, tossing out movement ideas like a ball for them to catch.
The dance she is creating is a world premiere, called “Before I Was” and debuting at PNB on March 18 as part of a program of short contemporary works. It’s inspired by children — more specifically, by her own 7-year-old, who was “my partner in crime” during the pandemic, and by the pleasure she would see him take in small things. “Observing those little things was such a good reminder for me personally,” she said, “to stay present and to stay imaginative. Such a wonderful part of being human.” The ballet will include children in its cast, from PNB School (not present in the studio when I visited). “The thought was to give the dancers a physical mirror or reflection of themselves, a reminder of their kid selves.”
For a ballet company, a world premiere is a huge undertaking. A dance needs to be created from scratch in a studio; costumes, sets and lighting need to be planned and built; music chosen or composed. (“Before I Was” features an original score by Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham, Chicago-based musicians with whom Williams has previously collaborated, to be performed by the PNB Orchestra.) But it all comes together remarkably quickly, said artistic director Peter Boal. Williams was initially contacted less than a year ago, and only began work with the dancers in late February, though design and composition work began earlier.
“Basically, it’s rare that anyone would get more than six weeks (of studio time) to create anything, unless it were a full-length ballet,” Boal said.
Though world premieres don’t appear on the PNB season roster as often as Boal would like, due to the expense and advance planning, he loves to book as many as budget allows. His former company, New York City Ballet, thrived on frequent world premieres from resident choreographers. When he approached Williams to create “Before I Was,” he was mindful of budgetary and programming constraints, asking her to create a short work for two dancers to fit into a repertory evening.
“Some choreographers, and Robyn’s one of them, are just great about, ‘OK, what are the parameters, I’ll work with that,’” Boal said. “Some people, with the creativity that the budget demands, they welcome that and come up with amazing results. Others, it’s just more frustrating because they need and want to spend more money than we would have.”
Though he hasn’t been formally visiting Williams’ rehearsals — “Sometimes I worry that I’m going to change the creative direction by being in the studio” — Boal’s been watching from an upstairs window (his office overlooks the studio) as Williams and her cast work. “There’s something about Robyn’s movement that feels experimental even in the moment,” he said. “It looks like almost a random exploration but it’s way too complicated to be random. I find that appealing — it’s like you’re watching somebody fold an origami crane and you don’t really know where those folds are going to take you until suddenly you’re like, OK, that’s what I saw, there it is.”
Williams, in her first stage work since the pandemic began, is delighted to be back at PNB. “This company is just so technically proficient — they can do anything,” she said. “As a choreographer coming in, it’s just such a gift to be able to work with such malleable dancers, that have no boundaries physically. Yes, they are primarily ballet dancers but they do really stretch themselves, and I mean that way beyond the physical sense. They are very open and very kind, such great humans to work with.”
In the studio, Williams gathers the dancers near as she demonstrates, with swoops of her body and graceful arcs of her arms, a possible adjustment to the lift. “This could be impossible,” she says. Or maybe not.
