HOUSTON (AP) — Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero scored goals and the Houston Dynamo beat Nashville FC 2-0 on Saturday.
Steve Clark stopped all four shots he faced for the Dynamo (4-4-3), who finished the match a man down after Adam Lundqvist drew a red card in the 52nd minute. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Houston.
Carrasquilla's goal staked Houston to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Quintero's tally came one minute after Lundqvist's exit.
Nashville (4-4-3) outshot the Dynamo 12-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.
Joe Willis saved two of the four shots he faced for Nashville.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.