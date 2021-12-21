ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House had 16 points and six assists as New Mexico beat Norfolk State 68-54 on Tuesday night.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points for New Mexico (7-6). Emmanuel Kuac added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jay Allen-Tovar had 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Joe Bryant Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (9-4). Dana Tate Jr. added 13 points. Kris Bankston had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.