Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James
4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
5. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. The Final Case, David Guterson
8. Dawnshard, Brandon Sanderson
9. Violeta, Isabel Allende
10. Love & Saffron, Kim Fay
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
4. Good Enough, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie
5. Atomic Habits, James Clear
6. PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug
7. How to Be Perfect, Michael Schur
8. Stolen Focus, Johann Hari
9. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett
10. The Nineties, Chuck Klosterman
