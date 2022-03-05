ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House tossed in 27 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 76-67 on Saturday night.
House made 12 of 13 foul shots and added six rebounds for the Lobos (13-18, 5-12 Mountain West Conference).
Bryce Hamilton had 28 points for the Runnin' Rebels (18-13, 10-8). Justin Webster added 13 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had 10 rebounds.
The Lobos evened the season series against the Runnin' Rebels. UNLV defeated New Mexico 85-56 on Jan. 11.
