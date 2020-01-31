PULLMAN – The Washington State women’s basketball team put on a spectacular shooting display in a 92-66 rout of California on Friday night.
Borislava Hristova scored a season-high 32 points on 14-for-19 shooting for the Cougars (10-11 overall, 3-6 Pac-12). Teammate Chanelle Molina had 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting and a game-high 11 rebounds.
WSU shot 58% from the field, including 6 of 15 three-pointers (40%), and made all six of its free throws. The Cougars had a whopping 62-22 advantage in points in the paint and snapped a four-game losing streak.
Cal (8-12, 0-9) was limited to 30.7% shooting.
“I’m extremely thrilled and pleased with how our team came out and played tonight,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We had a good feeling all day. We felt good in preparation for tonight and I thought the team warmed up exceptionally well, and that carried over into the start of the game. It just shows you that if we come in with a lot of passion and energy, we play a lot better.”
WSU faces a more difficult challenge when it hosts No. 6 Stanford at noon Sunday. The Cardinal is tied for the Pac-12 lead with Oregon.
Arizona beats UCLA
TUCSON, Ariz. – Aari McDonald, who started her college career at Washington, scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting and No. 16 Arizona beat No. 8 UCLA 92-66.
Sam Thomas added 20 points for the Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12).
Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead UCLA (18-2, 7-2).
ASU outlasts USC
TEMPE, Ariz. – Reili Richardson made a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining in the third overtime and Arizona State edged USC 76-75 for coach Charli Turner Thorne’s 500th career victory.
Alyson Miura’s long three-pointer at the buzzer did not hit the rim as USC’s three-game winning streak was snapped.
Richardson finished with 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting for Arizona State (16-5, 6-3). Robbi Ryan added 11 points.
Endyia Rogers scored a career-high 30 points for the Trojans (11-9, 3-6).