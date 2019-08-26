If you bought an air conditioner in a panic earlier this year, you may yet have a chance to use it. The Puget Sound region could see temperatures climb into the high 80s and even low 90s in some places this week, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
"It's not a prolonged heat wave," weather service meteorologist Courtney Obergfell said. "Just a few days of summer."
It starts with a Monday in the 80s and climbs from there, Obergfell said Monday morning.
With a high-pressure ridge over Puget Sound, winds coming from the warm interior and no rain in sight, the weather service is predicting temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle, and even into the low 90s Wednesday in some areas south of Seattle, such as Tacoma, Olympia and Chehalis.
While there's a chance the region could break Tuesday's record high of 88 degrees, it's unlikely Wednesday will break its previous record of 95 degrees.
"I don't think we'll see that," Obergfell said. "Right now we're forecasting below that."
The overnight low is expected drop to about 60 degrees Tuesday and the low to mid-60s Wednesday.
The daytime highs and the overnight lows are warm enough that the weather service is warning heat-sensitive people to drink plenty of fluids and take precautions against heat illness, said Obergfell.
When the high-pressure ridge shifts south toward the end of the week, the Puget Sound region will remain dry and warm, but temperatures will start to cool down slightly on Thursday and Friday, said Obergfell.
Thursday's high will be in the low 80s, she said, and Friday's high is predicted to be about 80 degrees.
It's a little too soon to say definitively what Labor Day weekend will bring, but Obergfell said it's likely to remain dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.