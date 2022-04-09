PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, Manny Machado added an RBI double and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night.
The game was tied at 2 when Machado led off the eighth with a single before stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Hosmer followed with his second single of the game — a scorched grounder that deflected off second baseman Ketel Marte's glove — to push the Padres ahead. Austin Nola's sacrifice fly later in the inning scored Luke Voit and made it 4-2.
Joe Musgrove threw six good innings for the Padres, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight. Steven Wilson (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win in his MLB debut.
Taylor Rogers, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Twins, earned his second save in two days. He had a 2-1 lead into the sixth but gave up a solo homer to David Peralta, who drove the ball just over the left-center field wall to tie the game at 2.
Zach Davies made his mound debut with the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs in five innings. The 29-year-old right-hander signed as a free agent in March and is trying to bounce back from a rough 2021 when he had a 5.78 ERA over 32 starts for the Chicago Cubs.
Veteran right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1) took the loss after giving up both runs in the eighth. The D-backs have just 10 hits through three games this season.
THE STREAK STOPS
San Diego's starting pitching went 13 1/3 innings without giving up a hit this season. That streak ended in the first inning when Ketel Marte beat the shift and looped a single into left field off Musgrove.
Yu Darvish threw six innings of no-hit baseball on opening night. Sean Manaea followed Darvish with seven no-hit innings on Friday.
The Padres are the only team in the modern era to have a starting pitcher give up no hits through at least six innings in back-to-back games, according to STATS.
GOOD MEMORIES
Musgrove was on the mound Saturday exactly one year after he threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers. It was the first no-hitter ever for the Padres, coming in the 8,206th game in the franchise's history.
FIRST HITS
Padres prized rookie C.J. Abrams earned his first big-league hit on an opposite field single to left to lead off the ninth. The 21-year-old shortstop has also made some nice plays in the field over his first two games.
José Azocar drove in Abrams on a single later in the ninth, which was also Azocar's first hit.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. (broken wrist) told reporters on Saturday that he expects to resume swinging a bat in about three weeks. The star shortstop is expected to be out until at least June after having surgery during spring training.
UP NEXT
The D-backs and Padres wrap up a four-game series Sunday. LHP Caleb Smith will start for the Diamondbacks. The Padres will send LHP Blake Snell to the mound.
