NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jamel Horton matched his career high with 23 points as Albany topped NJIT 64-53 on Saturday night.
Horton hit 9 of 12 shots.
Jarvis Doles had 12 points for Albany (9-11, 5-3 America East Conference). Matt Cerruti added six rebounds. Chuck Champion had six rebounds.
Miles Coleman had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (8-11, 3-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Dylan O'Hearn added 11 points. James Lee had 6 points and 11 rebounds.
The Great Danes also defeated NJIT 71-56 on Jan. 15.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
