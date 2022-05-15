ANTWERP, Belgoum (AP) — English golfer Sam Horsfield claimed his third European tour title by shooting 3-under 68 to win the Soudal Open by two strokes on Sunday.
His other wins came in a two-week span in August 2020.
Horsfield teed off at the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Ryan Fox, the overnight leader from New Zealand, and ended up tapping in for par while Fox made bogey.
Horsfield finished on 13-under 271. Fox (71) and Germany's Yannik Paul (69) tied for second place.
