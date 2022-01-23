MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people were found dead in a Milwaukee home Sunday in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office.
Milwaukee Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference. The victims’ identities are pending.
“Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo said. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”
The motive and information regarding any suspects was not immediately known, Formolo said. He said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.
“The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific,” Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement Sunday night. “First, I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost loved ones.”
Autopsies will be performed Monday, the medical examiner’s office said.
