TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne made a shot from beyond halfcourt as time expired to lift Tulsa to a 73-72 win over Central Florida on Sunday.
Horne rebounded a missed free throw in the lane, dribbled four times and heaved the ball from several steps shy of midcourt and swished the game winner.
Darien Jackson scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Golden Hurricane. Horne added 21 points. Horne also had nine rebounds.
Sam Griffin had 15 points for Tulsa (10-19, 4-14 American Athletic Conference).
C.J. Walker had 19 points for the Knights (17-11, 9-9). Darin Green Jr. added 19 points. Darius Perry had 17 points and seven rebounds.
The Golden Hurricane leveled the season series against the Knights. Central Florida defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Feb. 14.
