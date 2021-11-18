PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lift Providence to a 69-58 win over New Hampshire on Thursday night.
Aljami Durham had 19 points for Providence, which won its fourth consecutive game to open the season. Nate Watson added 17 points. Justin Minaya had 10 rebounds.
Qon Murphy had 15 points for the Wildcats (1-2). Nick Guadarrama added 13 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
