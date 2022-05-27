OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bradley Brehmer pitched a complete game four-hitter and eighth-seeded Indiana scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to eliminate fourth-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.
The Hoosiers (26-31) bounced back from a heart-breaking 11-inning loss to top-seeded Maryland to face the loser of the Michigan-Maryland game on Saturday.
Brehmer (5-4), a senior transfer from Wright State, had his best outing for the Hoosiers, holding the Illini (31-22) to a sixth-inning run that tied the game 1-1, a tie his teammates quickly broke with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. He struck out six, walked two and hit a batter.
Five different players drove in a run in the eighth when Indiana used four hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter to break it open.
Phillip Glasser finished with two hits and two runs batted in, Carter Mathison drove in a pair of runs and Tyler Doanes scored twice.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.