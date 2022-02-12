HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514.
The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China's zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing.
Hong Kong imposed new restriction this week, limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. It plans to allow only vaccinated people in shopping malls and supermarkets. Places of worship, hair salons and other businesses were ordered to close.
Beijing officials and Chinese state media warned Hong Kong against loosening any of the measures, saying that adopting a “living with the virus” policy would overwhelm its medical systems.
Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables and get haircuts. Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and had already banned public dining after 6 p.m.
Hong Kong has full vaccinated 73% of its eligible population. The number does not include children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.