Federal Way police are investigating a possible homicide after finding a male's body in a city park Wednesday morning.
Officers arrived at a park on the 37200 block of 20th Avenue South around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call and found the body of a male who appears to be in his teens, according to a Federal Way Police Department news release.
The victim has not been identified.
Police have not received any reports of a missing or runaway teen, according to the news release. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 253-835-2121.
No other information was immediately available.
