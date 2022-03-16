Re: “Homeless camp removal outside Seattle City Hall draws strong, divided reactions” [March 9, Local News]:
I applaud Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s move to clear tent camps, which are a threat to public health and safety, not least to the people who live in them.
The biggest single factor in the city’s homeless problem and the spike in crime is drug addiction, and homeless camps are fertile grounds for the sale and use of drugs. In turn, drug dealing leads to theft, assault and — as we’ve recently seen — homicide. Drug use is also a factor in many of the mental-health issues we observe every day on the streets, including vandalism.
We shouldn’t throw every person who is addicted in jail and throw away the key. But arrest and detention for lower-level crimes provides a great opportunity for engagement with those who are addicted to drugs and have mental illness. Drug-abuse treatment frequently doesn’t work the first time, but the choice of jail or secure rehab will cause many to reconsider their life choices.
All this requires greater financial investment: In drug-rehabilitation services, mental-health treatment facilities, and, very important, about 500 more Seattle Police officers.
Phillip Johnson, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.