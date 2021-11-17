Re: “More than $800,000 in Seattle homeless funds intended for Mary’s Place shelter may have been stolen, emails show” [Nov. 12, Local News]:
Wow! What a set of implications:
• $800K is so paltry that no one noticed it missing. Tell that to those truly in need. It’s more evidence that there is way too much money floating around in the name of doing good and way too little effective, professional management of the till.
• The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) will save all. We can dump everything in its lap. If the KCRHA does not come in like a lion with an iron fist it will be business as usual with an ever increasing bureaucracy. Maybe it can pare down the parasitic nonprofits (some, not all) at the feeding trough for executive salaries.
Ron Bell, Kirkland
