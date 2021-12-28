We’re seeing some slow progress toward helping unhoused people find safe places to live. What I’ve never seen mentioned are efforts, once a person has an address, to help them find paid work.
Programs like King County’s supported employment for job candidates with developmental disabilities should be emphasized. With our current labor shortage and increasing wages, there may be hope for many to become financially independent and not only survive but excel.
This is not a pipe dream but rather a real possibility for some if the investment were made.
Frank Jose, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.