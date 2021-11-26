Re: “At Green Lake and Woodland Park, frustration mounts as homelessness changes the landscape” [Nov. 20, Local News]:
As a new Green Lake homeowner, I was disappointed to read the recent article that centered on the views of wealthy homeowners who complained on Nextdoor, some of whom own multiple houses.
The article falsely implies a consensus that those sleeping in the park should be removed even if housing is unavailable for them. The homeowners quoted in the story resent being labeled NIMBYs. Do these homeowners support the construction of permanent supportive housing near Green Lake to serve those currently living in the park? Do they support removing the ban on apartments in the single family neighborhoods around Green Lake so that more folks can afford to live in our neighborhood? If their only desire is for the homeless to be moved to anywhere but Green Lake, then they are the embodiment of the “not in my backyard” thinking that has led us to our current crisis.
I am also upset that the most destitute are forced to sleep in Green Lake or any other city park. The only way out of this crisis is to provide these people with the housing and services they need.
Scott Alspach, Seattle
