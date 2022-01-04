Re: “Homelessness: Invest in job placement” [Dec. 28, Northwest Voices]: It is unbelievable that local government(s) have not considered ways of providing and creating employment opportunities for persons who are homeless. Many of these people at one time or another may have been employed in productive or creative positions in life. In fact, many homeless people have been successful in returning to the working world. It would appear that government entities have not correctly or properly used the millions of dollars provided through local and federal government finances to find ways to allow capable people to return to a useful and beneficial life.
John Marthens, Bellingham
