CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Marquette 70-54 on Sunday night to win the Charleston Classic.
Osunniyi — who went into the game as the NCAA’s active leader in blocks per game (2.73) and had four on Sunday — made 8 of 10 from the field. Jalen Adaway had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Kyle Lofton added 12 points, four assists and two steals.
Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Bonnies led by double figures the rest of the way.
Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.
Osunniyi and Adaway had back-to-back dunks to give St. Bonaventure (5-0) the lead for good at 17-15 midway through the first half and then scored 10 of the last 13 before the break to make it 33-25 at halftime.
Marquette came in averaging more that 78 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 8.8 made 3-pointers per game. The Golden Eagles shot 30% (17 of 56) overall, made 6 of 27 (22%) from 3-point range and hit 14 of 24 (58%) from the free-throw line.
Darryl Morsell, a graduate transfer from Maryland who came in averaging a team-leading 20.2 points on 54.5% shooting, scored a season-low three points for the Golden Eagles, going 0 for 8 from the field.
