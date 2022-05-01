LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 82nd minute, José Cifuentes scored in the final minute of full time and Los Angeles FC regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United in MLS play on Sunday night.
LAFC (7-1-1) moved two points ahead of second-place Austin FC with the win. LAFC has scored multiple goals in six of its seven victories this season.
Danny Musovski notched an assist on Hollingshead's game-winner. Diego Palacios and Francisco Ginella had assists on Cifuentes' insurance score.
LAFC outshot Minnesota United (4-3-2) 22-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Maxime Crepeau saved the only shot he faced for LAFC. Dayne St. Clair saved three of the five shots he faced for United.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.