The holidays are such a magical time of year. I used to think the sparkle and thrill would wear off with age, but I could not have been more wrong.
Of course, the season has changed over the years, from the anticipation of Santa coming to my house as a young child to the nostalgia I felt coming back to visit my family during my young adult years, and now having the chance to create lasting memories for my own family.
This year, I knew I wanted to bring in a look that encompassed how I feel around this time and how I want others to feel when they visit. I kept coming back to one word in my mind: cozy. That is why our ski lodge look has become one of my absolute favorites this year. The feeling of warmth, comfort and relaxation that comes with the rich red hues, soft plaids and fresh wood tones is something that resonates during the holidays.
The colors in this display style are deep and traditional, with dark crimson and fresh winter greens that can be paired with birch branches and ornaments to create a stunning, woodsy atmosphere. Adding in some unique items like snowshoes or antique-inspired wooden skis rounds out the theme and creates a visual feast.
We also mixed in a variety of reindeer accents, because what’s a winter woodland scene without a few majestic creatures? All you need is a home or aspen candle burning and you are transported to a cabin getaway.
The ski lodge style is the perfect time to go plaid-happy. We incorporated it with throw pillows, blankets and even a to-die-for green windowpane sofa. The best part about the accents is you can tie in the same display throughout multiple rooms with just a few textile touches.
Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design firm Nell Hill’s.