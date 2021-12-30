DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State edged past Milwaukee 80-75 on Thursday night.
Trey Calvin had 14 points for Wright State (5-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Tim Finke had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Milwaukee totaled 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
DeAndre Gholston scored a season-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (3-9, 1-2). Josh Thomas added 15 points and Joey St. Pierre had 11 rebounds.
