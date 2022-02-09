GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tanner Holden tossed in 21 points to lead Wright State past Green Bay 79-62 on Wednesday night.
Grant Basile added 19 points for the Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon League), who won their fourth straight. Trey Calvin added 10 points.
Kamari McGee scored a season-high 24 points for the Phoenix (4-19, 3-11), who have now lost six games in a row. Nate Jenkins added 12 points. Emmanuel Ansong had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Wright State defeated Green Bay 72-69 on Jan. 1.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
