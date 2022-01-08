DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State beat IUPUI 72-58 on Saturday.
Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright State (8-7, 5-1 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Grant Basile added 13 points and nine rebounds. Tim Finke had 11 points.
Azariah Seay had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-11, 0-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Bakari LaStrap added 11 points. Boston Stanton III had 10 points.
