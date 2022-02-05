RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship.
The 20-year-old Dane, seeking his second DP World Tour title, birdied five of his last six for a 54-hole total of 20-under 196, with David Law (69) his nearest rival at 17 under.
Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland also carded a 64 and was four shots off the lead at Al Hamra Golf Club. A further stroke back was South Africa's Oliver Bekker (66) at 15 under.
Hojgaard won the Italian Open in September, a week after his identical twin, Rasmus, claimed his third title. It marked the first time in tour history that brothers have won back-to-back tournaments.
Nicolai is ranked No. 100 in the world and Rasmus is two places higher in the rankings. Rasmus was tied for 11th after three rounds at Ras al Khaimah, nine shots behind his brother.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.