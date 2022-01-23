CLEVELAND (AP) — D'Moi Hodge had 22 points as Cleveland State topped Robert Morris 75-68 on Sunday.
Torrey Patton added 21 points for the Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon League). Tre Gomillion had 19 points.
Brandon Stone scored 14 points for the Colonials (3-16, 1-9). Enoch Cheeks added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Green III had 13 points.
The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Cleveland State defeated Robert Morris 78-77 on Jan. 7.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.