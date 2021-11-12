DENVER (AP) — Kolten Hitt registered 17 points as the NAIA's Ottawa (AZ) narrowly defeated Denver 72-71 on Friday night, the program's first win against a Division 1 program.
Kam Malbrough had 16 points and nine rebounds for Ottawa.
KJ Hunt scored a career-high 23 points for the Pioneers (1-1). Touko Tainamo added 13 points. Jordan Johnson had 12 points.
Ottawa led by double figures for much of the second half but Denver closed to 72-71 on a Hunt 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds on the clock and the Pioneers fouled at 0.4 seconds. Ottawa missed the front end of the one-and-one, but time expired during the battle for the rebound.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.