BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Hitchon had 21 points and Armon Harried hit the winning shot as Canisius narrowly defeated Rider 70-69 on Friday night.
Harried drove the right side of the lane and hit a running one-hander from about 15 feet with about two seconds remaining.
Ahamadou Fofana had 15 points for Canisius (6-12, 2-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jacco Fritz added 13 points. Harried had 10 points.
Dwight Murray, Jr. had 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Broncs (5-12, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 12 points.
