CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill converted two free throws with six seconds left in overtime to lift Presbyterian past VMI, 73-72 on Friday night.
Rayshon Harrison hit back-to-back jumpers to pull the Blue Hose even at 63-63 and force overtime, then scored six straight points for Presbyterian to give them a 71-70 advantage with 1:19 left.
The win was the third straight in the all-time series for Presbyterian.
Harrison had a career-high 32 points and Hill had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Presbyterian (1-1). Kobe Stewart added eight rebounds.
Jake Stephens had 23 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the Keydets (1-1). Kamdyn Curfman added 18 points. Sean Conway had 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
