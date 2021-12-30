MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Justice Hill had a career-high 26 points as Murray State extended its home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Southeast Missouri 106-81 on Thursday night.
KJ Williams added 21 points for the Racers. Williams also had 11 rebounds.
It was the first Ohio Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Tevin Brown had 17 points for Murray State (11-2). Trae Hannibal added 15 points.
Murray State scored 59 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Eric Reed Jr. had 20 points for the Redhawks (5-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Chris Harris added 15 points. Phillip Russell had 15 points and six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.